The entire Planning Board for Montgomery County, Maryland, resigned Wednesday after its board chair was accused of making inappropriate comments in private meetings.

“The Council has lost confidence in the Montgomery County Planning Board and accepted these resignations to reset operations,” Council President Gabe Albornoz said in a Wednesday statement. “We are acting with deliberate speed to appoint new commissioners to move Montgomery County forward.”

The resignations stem from a complaint about a “toxic misogynistic and hostile workplace” that was partly due to Board Chair Casey Anderson’s behaviors, according to an email obtained by WJLA-TV last week.

The email described three separate undated incidents where Mr. Anderson’s behavior was seen as troubling.

One incident occurred at the county’s biotech corridor where Mr. Anderson was alleged to have said, “The problem here is that [redacted] thinks she has a big d— and [redacted] thinks he has a big d—.”

He said “I’m f—g sick and tired” of the dispute between the two people.

The comments left someone in the room “visibly flushed, nervous and [their] voice quivered in response to the public beratement,” according to the email.

Another incident involved a discussion about hiring a compliance officer for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

“I am not crazy about hiring this position, but I am not going to shoot my wad all over this,” Mr. Anderson allegedly said to a female employee.

The author of the email was identified as Planning Board Vice Chair Partap Verma.

Mr. Verma is accused of violating ethics laws during the investigations involving Mr. Anderson, according to Bethesda Beat.

Mr. Anderson was in another scandal last month when he allegedly violated rules by keeping a stocked bar in his government office.

The Planning Board voted last Friday to remove Planning Department Director Gwen Wright. She told the Washington Post that she believed she was dismissed for supporting Mr. Anderson during his recent scandals.

Montgomery County’s council is scheduled to select new temporary Planning Board commissioners on Oct. 25.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.