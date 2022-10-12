Rep. Abigail Spanberger is casting herself as a tough-on-crime Democrat to blunt attacks from GOP challenger Yesli Vega, a former police officer who says the incumbent only claims to back the blue when it comes to crunch time in a campaign.

Every chance she gets, Ms. Spanberger, who is one of the most vulnerable House Democrats this cycle, boasts about her record in Congress securing federal dollars for law enforcement agencies and police departments in her district, which stretches from the outskirts of Richmond into the suburbs of Northern Virginia and has not been spared from a national crime wave.

“I have been very clear in my support for public safety [and] provisions to support and fund law enforcement,” Ms. Spanberger said at a get-out-the-vote event this week in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington. “Every single time I have had an ability to vote for not just police funding but also increase police funding, I have.”

It is a familiar pro-law enforcement refrain for Democrats who felt the sting of voter backlash against liberals’ calls to defund the police in 2020. Similar pro-police rhetoric can be heard from Democratic Reps. Val Demings and Tim Ryan in their bid for U.S. Senate in Florida and Ohio, respectively.

Ms. Spanberger’s focus on policing and public safety in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District comes as crime rates as a top concern for voters with less than a month until the Nov. 8 elections.

“That’s quite important that we go back and treat the police with the respect they deserve,” said Terry Barratt, a voter from Dumfries, Virginia, who said she is supporting Ms. Vega in part because she supports law enforcement. “Yesli has a good understanding that [police] have a strong responsibility to uphold the law and that it is a tough job.”

Virginia State Police reported a 6.4% uptick in homicides last year, with 562 reported in 2021, versus 528 in 2020. More than 80% of the murders involved a firearm.

The violent crime category as a whole, which includes rapes, sexual assaults, robberies, and aggravated assaults on top of murders, increased by 7.1% across the state.

Ms. Spanberger has put out ads highlighting her support for law enforcement and attacked GOP challenger Yesli Vega for voting against local police funding while serving on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

“Yesli Vega won’t keep you safe” is the end note in one Spanberger campaign ad.

The charge stems from Ms. Vega’s opposition to county budgets from the Democratic-dominated board. She said she objected to tax hikes in the budget, which she said were particularly dangerous with the current high inflation.

Ms. Spanberger, a member of the House Democrats’ centrist Blue Dog Coalition, was among one of the most vocal opponents of cries from the far-left to “defund the police” after it cost her party seats in 2020. She continues to call the slogan “a terrible idea.”

She is also among a handful of Democrats who have put forward police funding bills in Congress.

“I have been very vocally opposed to the notion that you address any challenges within a community department by cutting off all funding,” Ms. Spanberger said at the get-out-the-vote event.

Ms. Vega insists the incumbent is a fake moderate who has voted party-line under the Biden administration.

Part of her critique of Ms. Spanberger included her acceptance of a campaign donation from a political action committee tied to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and member of Congress’ far-left “Squad” who has supported stripping funding from police.

Ms. Spanberger received a $5,000 donation from the Courage to Change PAC, which asks candidates to pledge to reduce funding for law enforcement.

“She was vocal against [Defund the Police] when she barely won her reelection … it’s typical Spanberger to talk about this again during the election,” Ms. Vega told The Washington Times. “Crime is a top issue for voters. Now, she has to do damage control because she wants to save her tail.”

Ms. Vega also highlighted her record as an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and her multiple endorsements from sheriffs and the Virginia Police Benevolent Association.

If elected, Ms. Vega said she will prioritize restoring public trust in the police, shore up police departments and expand community policing.

Virginia’s 7th District remains one of the country’s most competitive.

President Biden won the district by 7 points in 2020, while Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won there in 2021.

Forecasters are giving Ms. Spanberger a slight edge in the race.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report last month moved the race from being a “toss-up” to “lean Democratic.” Inside Elections, a separate nonpartisan forecaster, rated the race as “Tilt Democratic.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.