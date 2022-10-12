A tree trimmer employed by a local branch of the F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company died in Menlo Park, California, Tuesday afternoon after falling into a woodchipper, police said.

The industrial accident and death were reported at 12:53 p.m. local time. Responding officers from the Menlo Park Police Department said “a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained from the incident.”

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident. The agency described the incident to San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO-TV, explaining that the employee “was pulled into the chipper during tree trimming operations.”

The name of the man has not yet been released by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

Fellow workers on the scene told KGO-TV that the company would not be releasing a statement on the incident.

Residents of the Menlo Park neighborhood where the accident occurred were shaken by the man’s death.

“You hear about the possibilities of horrific things happening, but don’t really know that they can. And today was clearly proof that they can,” resident Lisa Mitchell told KGO-TV.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.