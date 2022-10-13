Two New York City men were charged after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 300,000 rainbow-colored fentanyl pills and 22 pounds of powdered fentanyl worth $9 million, and an assault weapon, from a Bronx apartment.

The 300,000 pills are worth around $6 million in street value, while the powdered fentanyl is worth around $3 million in street value. Some of the pills “resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax,” the DEA and prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities also confiscated three scales, a hydraulic door opener, 11 GPS devices and a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon.

“The accused traffickers kept an assault weapon on hand and located their stash house in a residential building near a highway, with easy access into and out of New York City,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said, according to a previous statement.

The suspects, Erickson Lorenzo and Jefry Rodriguez-Pichardo, both of the Bronx, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday and were charged with “criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.”

Mr. Lorenzo and Mr. Rodriguez-Pichardo were arrested at a Bronx apartment by the DEA’s Long Island District Office Task Force on Friday, at around 6:10 a.m.

Most of the pills were “sorted by color and contained in large zip lock bags,” with the rest contained in a “large black garbage bag [that] held up to 100,000 pills in assorted colors and shapes all mixed together.”

“Hundreds of thousands of lethal pills were lying in wait in a Bronx apartment to be unleashed onto our streets. … There is no quality control in these fake pills and it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to be lethal,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino noted.

The seizure on Friday broke the record for the largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in New York City, a record that had been set just over a week beforehand on Sept. 28, when officials seized 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills contained in a LEGO box to avoid detection.

