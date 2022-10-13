The world’s richest man got a whiff of the perfume business this week and so far the industry smells like more money for Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO announced his new venture late Tuesday, joking that, with his name, it was an “inevitable” move.

“With a name like mine … why did I even fight it for so long!?” Mr. Musk tweeted.

He promoted the new product through his company The Boring Company, describing the scent of the perfume as a “repugnant desire.”

Mr. Musk made a quick million with the announcement of the new perfume, saying that over 10,000 bottles were sold in just over six hours.

The sales kept coming and late Wednesday he announced that the perfume had sold upwards of 20,000 bottles, doubling sales to just around $2 million.

Mr. Musk seems to be going all in on the new venture, changing his Twitter profile bio to “perfume salesman.”

The sales of the new fragrance may also help him in his most recent financial debacle with Twitter; even asking fans on the site to “buy my perfume so I can buy Twitter.”

Mr. Musk planned to purchase Twitter earlier this year but backed out, which prompted a lawsuit from Twitter to force the deal. He has now attempted to continue with the original deal after setbacks in legal proceedings, but Twitter has yet to accept his deal.

“Burnt Hair” is set to release in early 2023.

