President Biden will travel to Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the White House announced Thursday.

Mr. Fetterman, who is in a tight, closely watched race against Republican Mehmet Oz, has come under increasing scrutiny since a stroke left him with auditory processing issues and raised questions about his ability to hold office.

The president will participate in a reception in Philadelphia for Mr. Fetterman next Thursday, the White House said. Mr. Biden will also make a stop in Pittsburgh.

Democrats face stiff headwinds going into the midterms amid persistent inflation and an economic outlook that grows more gloomy by the day.

Democratic candidates in tough races have been apprehensive about campaigning alongside Mr. Biden, amid months of low approval ratings.

Mr. Biden, who will make a three-state trip out west this week, notably steered clear of stops in Arizona and Nevada, where his presence could hurt Democrats in tight Senate races critical in determining which party controls the upper chamber.

After a series of snubs, Mr. Fetterman joined the president during his stop in Pennsylvania last month for a Labor Day rally near Pittsburgh.

