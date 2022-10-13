Following a 12-mile retreat forced by advancing Ukrainian forces, Russian troops now appear to be digging in along a new front outside the Ukrainian village of Mylove in the Kherson region, British military intelligence officials said Thursday.

“Heavy fighting continues along this line, especially at the western end where Ukrainian advances mean Russia’s flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River,” the British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.

The majority of the Russian troops continue to be weakened airborne forces, British officials said.

Intelligence indicates that Russian occupation forces have ordered the preparation to begin for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson.

“It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself,” British military intelligence officials posted.

