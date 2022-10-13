The Supreme Court rejected Thursday an emergency plea from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the Justice Department’s federal investigation of the classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his South Florida Mar-a-Lago estate.

The one-sentence denial from the high court came a little more than a week after Mr. Trump requested that the justices overrule a lower-court decision barring the independent special master involved in the case from vetting classified documents.

There was no explanation with the court’s decision, but it means that a majority of the justices failed to side with Mr. Trump.

The Department of Justice has been probing whether the former president broke the law when he removed highly classified materials from the White House after exiting office and storing them at his Palm Beach home.

The Supreme Court’s rejection came at the same time the House Jan. 6 Select Committee held what is likely its final hearing on Capitol Hill as part of its investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

