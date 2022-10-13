A North Carolina man’s severed finger has pointed him out as the prime suspect in an attempted home invasion.

Police in Burlington, North Carolina, arrived on the morning of Oct. 6 at the site of an attempted home invasion.

While starting a car in his driveway, the resident encountered an armed man trying to force his way into the residence.

The two men tussled, with the intruder’s gun going off and grazing the other man’s chest, before the resident slammed the door closed.

The invader’s glove then fell off, containing a finger severed by the door.

After authorities ran the prints on the severed digit, they detained 67-year-old Vernon Wilson of Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Mr. Wilson was arrested this week on charges that include first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon, and inflicting serious injury, according to the Associated Press.

