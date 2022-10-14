The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 22,000 Ancheer electric bikes on Thursday, after reports of lithium-ion batteries catching fire and exploding.

The bikes, produced by Chinese manufacturer Ancheer, are distinguished by their water-bottle-shaped battery. The company has received six reports of sparks, fire and explosions, including four burn injuries.

Consumers who bought an Ancheer bike should look for model number AM001907, which can be found “on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual but cannot be found on the bike itself,” the commission said.

The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels. “Ancheer” is printed on the downtube of the bikes.

The AM001907 model bikes were sold on a number of online platforms: Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Overstock, eBay, Newegg, Sears, Wish, AliExpress and the company’s own website.

They were sold between January 2016 and June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

Consumers, who will not have to ship back the entire bike, can contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and mount.

Ancheer will send a replacement battery if they “provide proof of disposal of the original battery at a certified electronics recycler that accepts lithium-ion batteries or at a hazardous waste collection facility.”

Consumers also can request a prepaid mailing package and shipping label for an at-home pickup of the defective battery.

For now, the company urges consumers to “remove the original battery … and store it in a ventilated and dry place. Do not expose the original battery to heaters, stoves and direct sunlight, or environments with high temperature or high humidity.”

