A federal judge on Friday dismissed one of the criminal charges special counsel John Durham lodged against Russian analyst Igor Dancehnko before sending the remaining four charges to a jury.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga ruled that Mr. Durham didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Danchenko, a prime source for the anti-Trump dossier that helped spur the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion probe, lied to the FBI during a June 15, 2017 interview.

He said the FBI’s question about whether he “talked” with Democratic operative Charles Dolan Jr. about information that ended up in the Steele dossier was imprecisely worded.

Mr. Danchenko told an FBI agent that he talked with Mr. Dolan when the pair actually exchanged emails.

“Criminal liability cannot be imposed based on the literal definition of ‘talk,’” Judge Trenga said from the bench.

Mr. Danchenko is now facing four counts of lying to the FBI.

The decision is a huge embarrassment for Mr. Durham, who earlier this year saw his case against Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann rejected by a Washington jury.

