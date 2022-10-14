President Biden on Friday doubled down on calls to ban assault weapons after a 15-year-old boy in North Carolina fatally shot five people, including an off-duty police officer.

“Enough,” Mr. Biden said. “We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings.”

He said Congress must do more to “get weapons of war off our streets.”

After a string of mass shootings, the House over the summer passed a ban on assault weapons over the Summer despite nearly unanimous opposition by Republicans. The bill stalled in the Senate.

Mr. Biden expressed gratitude forth the law enforcement and first responders who responded and said his administration is working with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to assist local authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood northeast of Raleigh. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen shooter, who has not been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting. Police have not said how the shooter was injured.

The teen was arrested hours after he began his rampage targeting victims of different races ranging in age from 16 to 59.

Mr. Cooper, a Democrat, called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”

“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

