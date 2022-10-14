Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has canceled his remaining tour dates in North America after he tested positive again for COVID-19.

The canceled shows were to be played in San Jose, Paso Robles and Los Angeles, California, capped off with two shows in Mexico City.

Mr. Starr initially canceled tour dates in Canada on Oct. 3 after a previous positive COVID-19 test.

At the time, Beautiful Day Media and Management, which represents Mr. Starr, said in a statement, “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

On Monday, Mr. Starr indicated he had tested negative, with his tour picking back up in Seattle on Tuesday, followed by a show in Portland on Wednesday.

On Thursday, however, fans awaiting the rest of the tour’s appearances were left high and dry by the news that Mr. Starr had once again tested positive for COVID-19. The impact the disease had on the 82-year-old’s voice led him to cancel the remainder of the tour.

In a tweet, Mr. Starr told his fans, “I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off.”

