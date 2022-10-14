The U.S. is suffering a shortage of amphetamine mixed salts, an active ingredient used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy, warned the Food and Drug Administration.

The most well-known drug that uses amphetamine salts is Adderall, the ADHD treatment made by Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The company, having upped supplies due to increased demand, is now experiencing intermittent manufacturing delays, the FDA said this week.

Teva Pharmaceuticals said there is a good supply of Adderall and its generic version to meet current demand.

“It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder [intermittently] based on timing and demand, but these are only temporary,” Teva spokesperson Kelly Dougherty told The Washington Times. “We expect inventory recovery in the coming months.”

While other manufacturers make generic drugs with amphetamine salts, the FDA said there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.

Attempts by the FDA and manufacturers to make up the shortfall continue; manufacturer Alvogen received shipments for 5-milligram pills and 15-milligram pills on Friday.

The FDA said another version of the drug, the extended-release version of amphetamine mixed salts, could be used instead of Adderall and its generic alternatives.

The other manufacturers currently producing enough supply to make all pill dosages available, according to the FDA, are Sandoz, Lannett Company, Inc., and Sunrise Pharmaceutical, Inc.

SpecGX LLC has all dosages available except for 20 and 30-milligram pills, for which there will be supply constraints through January 2023. Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. has all dosages except for five-milligram pills. Epic Pharma, LLC has all of its pill dosages currently back-ordered.

