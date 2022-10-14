The U.N. General Assembly this week overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling on countries not to recognize Russia’s claims of sovereignty over four regions of Ukraine and demanding that Moscow end its attempted illegal annexation.

Only four countries sided with Russia against the resolution — Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Nicaragua. The resolution says the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia are “temporarily occupied by Russia as a result of aggression” and are in violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political independence.

Along with longstanding Russian allies like China and Cuba, India was among 35 U.N. member nations that voted to abstain from the measure.

The General Assembly took up the resolution for debate after Russia’s use of its veto powers in the Security Council over its attempted annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Csaba Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat now serving as president of the General Assembly, said the overwhelming vote makes it clear that Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories is illegal. The Kremlin has launched dozens of missile and drone strikes at civilian targets this week in its war on Ukraine.

“When it becomes a daily routine to watch images of destroyed cities and scattered bodies, we lose our humanity,” Mr. Korosi said after the vote. “We must find a political solution based on the U.N. Charter and international law.”

The approved resolution calls on all nations and international organizations not to recognize Russia’s annexation claims and demands the immediate reversal of its annexation declaration.

