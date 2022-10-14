Unions are shifting their strategy on strikes, increasingly opting for walkouts of one or two days instead of striking indefinitely, angling to get the desired attention and new contracts without much risk.

Whether the strike hits a Starbucks or a nursing home, workers more often are choosing a work stoppage that ends with them going back on the job willingly a day later.

Of the 302 strikes in the U.S. so far this year, 141 of the walkouts, or 47%, have lasted a day or less, according to the labor-action tracker at Cornell University’s Industrial Labor Relations School. Only 41 strikes, or 13%, have lasted 30 days or more.

Through the same period in 2021, there were 53 strikes of a day or less out of a total of 172 walkouts, or 31%.

Short-term walkouts limit the risk that employers will hire permanent replacements for aggrieved workers, said Catherine Creighton, director of Cornell’s ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.

“It’s definitely a risk that employees face when they go on a long-term strike,” said Ms. Creighton, who also has worked as a labor-relations attorney. “It’s been found that in a short-term strike, you’re getting your message out to the employer or you’re letting them know you mean business. But you’re not necessarily putting your job at risk.”

She said a brief work stoppage “inflicts more pain on the employer without putting so much risk on the employee.”

Big labor organizations such as the AFL-CIO are cheering the higher rate of strikes this year, referring to this month approvingly as “Striketober.”

Among the recent labor victories cited by the AFL-CIO was a three-day strike by Unite Here Local 2, a 1,000-member union of restaurant workers at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) that secured an agreement for a $5-per-hour pay raises that will boost most workers’ hourly wage about 30%, from $17.05 to $22.05

The unionized workers also negotiated free platinum-tier family health insurance, which includes medical, dental and vision, with no premiums and co-pays of less than $30. And the deal calls for a bonus of $1,500, and increased retirement income through a defined-benefit pension.

Some members of the all-Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors joined workers on the picket line and pressured the restaurants’ group and airport management to reach an agreement with the union. Airport management agreed to allow menu prices to go up, likely contributing to the deal.

“This victory is more than I ever dreamed of,” April Asfour, a cook at Boudin Bakery Café at SFO, said in a statement released by the union local. “I have six kids, and this raise will help me to support them. And with the health care that we won, I can cover all of them for free. I’m so proud that we stood up for ourselves because everything we won will help me give my family a better life.”

State unemployment benefits vary, with some states like New York providing strikers with benefits after one week of a walkout, while others offer no unemployment insurance for strikers.

Ms. Creighton said the labor shortage in the U.S., following the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an “awakening” among workers, especially young people.

“Workers just seem to be fed up, and more likely to take some action to unionize or to act collectively to change their terms and conditions of employment,” she said. “That and the labor shortage gives employees more power than they’ve had in a long time.”

In the healthcare field, federal law requires workers to give management 10 days’ notice of a strike to make accommodations for patient care.

Members of Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union in western New York state voted overwhelmingly in July to go on one-day strikes at 12 nursing homes in the Buffalo region as part of the union’s push for new labor agreements. Settlements were reached at three of the facilities just before the strikes began, with walkouts occurring at the other nine locations, the Buffalo News reported.

George Gresham, president of Local 1199, is pointing to a pro-union National Labor Relations Board, where a majority of members were appointed by President Biden, for upholding labor’s recent gains. He said next month’s midterm elections for Congress will help determine whether a recent surge in union organizing keeps gathering momentum.

“The ballot provides a stark choice between pro-union candidates — and those who want to give billions more to wealthy corporations,” Mr. Gresham wrote in a blog post. “Next month’s elections will not only help decide the future of our very democracy, of our right to control our lives and our bodies, of whether we are part of humanity’s fight to save the planet from climate change. The elections will also help determine whether the current wave of workers’ organization is accelerated or stopped in its tracks.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.