President Biden’s administration has opened up the student loan relief application process with a beta period starting Friday evening.

The relief application website will formally launch later this month.

A Department of Education spokesperson told CNN that “The Department of Education will begin beta testing the student debt relief website. During the beta testing period, borrowers will be able to submit applications.”

Those who apply for student debt relief during the beta trial will receive confirmation via email, but their applications will not be processed until the website formally launches.

After the launch, applicants should begin to receive their debt relief stipends within a few weeks.

The purpose of the beta testing is to see how the website performs, allowing the administration to iron out the kinks before the relief website is launched.

Due to the nature of the testing, the beta website will not be available 100% of the time, and the government has said there is no advantage to applying early.

“This testing period will allow the department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” the Department of Education spokesperson told CNN.

Individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021, and families that made less than $250,000 in that span, are eligible for government student debt relief.

These borrowers will be given “full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients.”

The debt relief only applies to loans taken out before June 30, 2022. The application period lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.

