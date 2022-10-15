Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker was scolded by a debate moderator, after whipping out a police badge on stage to make a point about his support for law enforcement.

Mr. Walker, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, pulled out the badge after the senator had alluded to the candidate pretending to be a police officer. Mr. Walker was swiftly chided by the debate moderator who said he was in violation of the rules.

“You are very well aware of the rules tonight. And you have a prop. That is not allowed, sir. I ask you to put that prop away,” the moderator said, after a testy exchange.

Mr. Walker responded by saying it wasn’t a prop and that it was a real badge, adding that he was never in law enforcement.

The moment arose after the two candidates debated gun violence, policing, and crime.

Mr. Walker accused Mr. Warnock of demonizing law enforcement and standing by criminals.

“Sen. Warnock’s talk about supporting law enforcement is sad because he’s called them names,” Mr. Walker said. “Recruitment is down only because of what he’s done. He’s empowered criminals to think they’re better than the police.”

Mr. Walker’s viral police badge moment was met with mixed response online.

“What in the Party City is this?” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

Others came to the Republican’s defense.

“Herschel Walker’s badge is actually real. He was made an honorary deputy sheriff in Cobb County, Georgia, and spent 15 years helping that department and discussing with deputies how to handle mental health situations. But, I know facts don’t matter on Twitter,” tweeted Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host.

Friday’s debate is expected to be the only one between the two prior to Election Day.

Polls indicate Mr. Warnock has an edge over Mr. Walker, who has recently been hit by a scandal that alleges he paid and urged an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. Mr. Walker denied the charges.

