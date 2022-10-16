The majority of Black women indicated in a newly released poll that they are more motivated to vote now than ever before with the soaring cost of living top of mind for the key voting bloc heading into the November midterms.

Nearly two-thirds said they are more motivated now than previously, with (76%) saying they are “extremely worried” about inflation on everyday essentials and pocketbook issues, including housing, groceries, gasoline and health care.

The survey was provided to NBC News by Change Research polling firm and commissioned by Higher Heights Leadership Fund, a nonprofit with a political action committee that helps elect Black progressive women.

A majority of the Black women polled, a demographic that accounts for 53% of the nearly 33 million eligible Black voters, according to Pew Research Center, said they feel “underrepresented” or that “more representation” is needed.

Economic issues ranked one and two as the most important topics, chief among them the rising cost of rent and housing, trailed by reproductive justice, crime and other issues.

“A multitude of issues are of deep concern to our community, from the rising cost of housing and other basic goods to restrictions on abortion access, to threats to honest education for our children,” Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights, told NBC News. “Black women are not single-issue voters — we sit at the intersection of the most pressing issues facing our nation.”

SEE ALSO: Democrat Katie Hobbs says she’d push for zero abortion restrictions as Arizona governor

The enthusiasm to vote from the predominantly Democratic-leaning demographic could boost Democrats as they try to stave off a red wave and prevent Republicans from regaining control of one or both chambers of Congress.

The poll was conducted Sept. 29-Oct. 4 among 715 Black women voters and has a margin of error of +/- four percentage points.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.