Federal prosecutors have charged a 10th person with illegally blocking access to a D.C. abortion clinic during a demonstration in 2020.

The Department of Justice said a grand jury in the District returned a two-count superseding indictment charging Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh, with conspiracy against rights and violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it illegal to use force, intimidate or interfere with anyone seeking or providing reproductive health care.

Mr. Geraghty is the 10th defendant to be charged for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 22, 2020, incident in the District.

The other nine defendants — Lauren Handy, Jonathan Darnel, Jay Smith, Paulette Harlow, Jean Marshall, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, William Goodman and Joan Bell — were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 24, according to prosecutors.

The DOJ said in a news release that Mr. Geraghty was one of several defendants who “forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes.” The demonstration was filmed by Mr. Darnel.

Prosecutors also said that Mr. Geraghty communicated with Ms. Handy about planning the demonstration.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to a maximum of 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $260,000.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.