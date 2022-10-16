A Manhattan congressional candidate released a 13-minute porn clip starring himself last week to illustrate the “sex-positive” aspect of his campaign, including his support for legalized prostitution.

Mike Itkis, a long shot third-party candidate who is running against the 12th District’s longtime incumbent Democrat Jerry Nadler, has said he opposes the “conservative idea” that only married heterosexual couples should have sex, according to his campaign website.

He posted the video he made with adult movie star Nicole Sage to a porn site as a “conversation piece,” according to a Thursday interview he had with New York political news site City & State.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” Mr. Itkis, a 53-year-old Army cyber operations officer, told the outlet. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

Mr. Itkis describes himself as a “liberal independent candidate” who is “not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist,” on his campaign site.

The candidate told City & State it’s the first time he’s had sex on camera.

“I’m very much an introvert,” he told the outlet. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important.”

Mike Zumbluskas, Rep. Nadler’s Republican challenger, understood Mr. Itkis’ thinking.

You gotta do what you gotta do,” he told City & State. “The media ignores everybody that’s not a Democrat in the city.”

