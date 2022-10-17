First lady Jill Biden was showered with boos by the Philadelphia Eagles’ home crowd ahead of their Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple media reports.

Mrs. Biden, an Eagles fan along with her husband, President Joe Biden, was an honorary captain for the pregame coin toss. She was on hand to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and walked out with cancer survivors for a rendition of “Fly Eagles, Fly,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

None of those things could shield her from the fan base’s infamous boo birds, who have previously targeted Santa Claus and their own Super Bowl-winning team, according to CBS Sports.

FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden gets booed. Being an “Eagles fan” didn’t save her #DALvsPHI — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 17, 2022

Philly just BOO’d Jill Biden BAD. 😂 #FlyEaglesFly — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 17, 2022

A stadium full of Eagles fans booed Jill Biden tonight, they must all be from the 5 surrounding counties. — PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor (@phillygodfather) October 17, 2022

The Eagles would go on to defeat the Cowboys 26-17 and remain the only undefeated team in the league.

