Sen. Charles Grassley is calling on the FBI to disclose records that he says will show the Biden family engaging in potentially criminal pay-to-play business deals in China.

The Iowa Republican says it’s not clear whether those records have been shared with the federal prosecutor investigating presidential son Hunter Biden.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, Mr. Grassley said several whistleblowers have contacted him about specific potentially incriminating documents that the FBI possesses.

He said his investigative staffers have viewed such records.

“Enough is enough – the Justice Department and FBI must come clean to Congress and the American people with respect to the steps they have taken, or failed to take, relating to the Hunter Biden investigation,” Mr. Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in a letter disclosed Monday.

Mr. Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden on potential tax and gun-control violations. Federal agents reportedly believe they have enough evidence to charge him.

With his letter, Mr. Grassley attached a contract signed by Hunter Biden, presidential brother James Biden and three other business associates.

It was part of an arrangement designed to funnel $5 million from the Chinese communist government-connected CEFC to Hunter and James Biden to compensate them for work done while Joe Biden was vice president, Mr. Grassley said, citing an FBI interview summary of Hunter Biden’s business partner Tony Bobulinski.

The lawmaker said the FBI has records showing that Hunter Biden “yelled at CEFC officials at a meeting for failing to fund the joint venture.”

“That same document notes that as of July 2017 the money still had not been transferred and James Biden considered calling CEFC officials and threatening to withdraw Biden family support from future deals,” Mr. Grassley wrote.

Mr. Grassley also said the FBI has a document within its possession that notes that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden and his business associates at a conference in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017, and May 3, 2017.

“The meetings have been publicly disclosed; however, the fact that the FBI maintains documents referencing these data points has not been made public before,” Mr. Grassley wrote.

He added: “Based on allegations provided to my office, the information provided by Mr. Bobulinski formed a sufficient basis to open a full field investigation on pay-to-play grounds; however, it is unclear whether the FBI did so and whether the information is part of the ongoing criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney Weiss.

