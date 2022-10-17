NEWS AND OPINION:

Things happen quickly in the publishing world. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a new book arriving in seven weeks, courtesy of a major U.S. publisher.

On Dec. 6, Penguin/Random House will release “A Message from Ukraine,” which is based on the young leader’s effective public outreach to his people and the world after Russia’s invasion.

“The words of a man. The message of a people. Bringing together a new introduction by Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his most powerful war speeches, this book recounts Ukraine’s story through the words of its president. It is the story of a nation valiantly defending itself from Russian aggression. And it is the story of a people leading the world in the struggle for democracy,” the publisher says in advance notes.

“Above all, it is a battle cry for us all to stand up and fight for liberty. If not now, when? The only book officially authorized by President Zelenskyy, ‘A Message from Ukraine’ includes speeches he has personally selected to tell the story of the Ukrainian people.”

The 144-page book has a plain cover in the colors of Ukraine’s flag — bright blue and yellow — and it is already available for pre-order from the publisher and nine major online sources — including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.

Mr. Zelenskyy continues to speak out publicly through online missives to Ukraine citizens and the rest of the world through Telegram Messenger, a messaging application currently based in Dubai which has 700 million users.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory,” the Ukraine president said in a post Monday.

MARTHA IN PENNSYLVANIA

How important is the upcoming debate between Pennsylvania senatorial candidates John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Mehmet Oz? Fox News is sending popular anchor Martha MacCallum to the bout; yes, she will anchor her show “The Story” live from Harrisburg on Oct. 26.

Ms. MacCallum also will offer post-debate analysis and speak to local voters on the upcoming midterm elections and the issues affecting Pennsylvanian neighborhoods, according to an agenda shared with Inside the Beltway.

But that’s not all.

“Throughout her tenure with the network, Martha MacCallum has played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election and will return as co-anchor, alongside chief political anchor Bret Baier, in Fox News’ 2022 midterm coverage on election night,” Fox News said.

TRULY INDEPENDENT WOMEN

Democratic strategists appear to have miscalculated their messaging with a specific group of women.

“Republicans made massive gains with independent women in recent weeks as Democrats ramped up their messaging on abortion ahead of the midterm elections,” reports National Review, citing the results of a New York Times/Siena poll released Monday that 49% of likely U.S. voters plan to vote for the Republican nominee to represent their U.S. House district while 45% sided with the Democratic opponent

“Of particular note was a 32-percentage point swing among independent women toward the GOP. In September’s iteration of the poll, Democrats boasted a 14-percentage point lead among that demographic, but by October, Republicans held an 18-percentage point advantage,” the National Review report said.

“While Democratic officials and progressive commentators had suggested that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade might lessen the expected electoral blow of the midterms, the swing toward the GOP among independent women — the group most heavily targeted by Democratic strategists — suggests that their focus on abortion might be to their own detriment,” it noted.

A GRAND GOP TOUR

Three high-profile Republicans soon will embark on a “Take Back Our Country Tour” — which sounds like an appropriate response to the current state of the nation under the Biden administration.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, and National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will soon travel to campaign for Senate and House candidates in over a dozen battleground states across the country.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” said the three travelers in a joint statement.

“This election is a referendum on President Joe Biden and Democrats’ clear record of failure: rising costs, out of control crime, and an open border. Voters have nominated an incredible slate of Republican candidates that offer a clear alternative to Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule. The choice is clear this November and Republicans have common sense solutions to take back our country,” the trio said.

The tour includes stops in 15 states over the final weeks of the election cycle. Find this road trip at GOP.com/take-back-our-country.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults favor requiring all voters to provide photo identification in order to vote; 97% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

• 78% overall favor early voting; 60% of Republicans, 79% of independents and 95% of Democrats agree.

• 65% favor enacting automatic voter registration at the motor-vehicle department and certain state agencies; 47% of Republicans, 65% of independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 60% favor sending absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters prior to an election; 27% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 39% favor removing people from voter registration lists if they don’t vote in any elections over a 5-year period; 59% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 39% favor limiting the number of drop boxes or locations for returning absentee ballots; 61% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,013 U.S. adults conducted July 5-26 and released Friday.

