A Texas bill that would scrap all school vaccine requirements — not just for COVID-19 — died in committee last year, but public health advocates and anti-mandate groups are expecting Round Two when lawmakers return to Austin in January.

In New York, a form of polio was detected in unvaccinated persons and wastewater, while Minnesota recorded its first major outbreak of measles in five years — right as public health experts sound the alarm about sliding childhood vaccination rates.

And the use of novel technology to make the coronavirus vaccines in record time spurred parents to go online and scrutinize how vaccines are made, sparking doubts and objections from some corners.

Taken together, scientists and public health officials are worried that vaccine hesitancy, an issue that festered long before the coronavirus arrived, has been turbocharged by the pandemic and amplified fringe views about how a range of vaccines are made and whether they should be required in certain instances.

“COVID vaccines are only the beginning,” said Peter Hotez, an infectious diseases expert at the Baylor College of Medicine who said a fledging movement that falsely linked vaccines to autism about a decade ago has expanded and solidified into a “health freedom” movement.

An emerging catalyst for vaccine hesitancy is the rise of messenger RNA, a ground-breaking technology hailed as a breakthrough to combat COVID-19 that could be deployed against other diseases. Skeptics of the COVID-19 shots say mRNA technology — a snippet of genetic code that teaches the body to fight pathogens — is too new and hasn’t been properly vetted.

“The big thing is the mRNA technology itself, which was of course new for COVID. Since Pfizer and others are now developing new versions of vaccines for other diseases using this same technology, it has given a boost to attack all vaccines and in particular the looming prospect of all mRNA future vaccines. Activity in these online communities that we monitor has increased around this broader topic,” said Neil Johnson, a professor at George Washington University who tracks the “community interconnectivity” between anti-vaccine groups and mainstream communities online.

Public health advocates are quick to say the majority of Americans view vaccines favorably as medical marvels that have eradicated or blunted harmful diseases that once plagued humans.

Yet the COVID-19 fervor sparked a series of bills around the country to take a second look at school requirements.

Dorit Reiss, a professor of law at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, scrubbed databases and found 47 bills filed between January 2021 and June of this year that would limit school vaccine mandates, and 13 of them extended beyond COVID-19.

Only three of the bills she found have passed, including one in New Hampshire that says religious exemptions to any school vaccine requirements no longer have to be notarized; an Iowa bill clarifying no attendee to daycare or school must be vaccinated for COVID-19; and an Arizona bill declaring vaccination for COVID-19 and human papillomavirus are not required for school attendance.

A Wisconsin bill, which failed, would have barred schools from denying admission to students based on their vaccination status, sparking confusion because the bill did not erase the vaccine requirements.

Many legislative efforts to roll back rules on school-mandate vaccines fail before passage or amount to messaging bills, but advocates say they’re worried that some efforts will succeed.

“It is certainly true there is a lot of pontificating, a lot of noise signifying nothing. They do that to placate their base, they have no intention of passing those bills,” said Terri Burke, the executive director of The Immunization Partnership, a Houston-based group that promotes awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases. “However, I’ve seen that a lot of times, and, suddenly, [the efforts] take flight.”

Notably, Republicans in Texas last year filed a state bill that would have scrapped vaccine requirements for schools and other public entities outright. It never made it out of committee, though lawmakers may try again in the next session.

“Our experience in Texas is it’s, ‘Third time’s the charm,’ It will come back,” Ms. Burke said. “We are preparing for exactly that eventually.”

So is Texans for Vaccine Choice, which is asking midterm election candidates to avow they will “vigorously work to prohibit all vaccine mandates in Texas” and gearing up for the legislative session that begins in January.

“TFVC is working hard now to prepare for the session to ensure that all attempts to override personal vaccine decisions are stopped and that current exemption protections are preserved and advanced,” TFVC Board President Rebecca Hardy told The Washington Times.

The group, which opposes vaccine mandates of any kind, said the debate around COVID-19 has expanded its influence.

“The push for universal COVID vaccination is backfiring. Our organization has seen growth in the past year as citizens wake up to the perverse incentives of forced vaccinations,” Ms. Hardy said.

Public health officials are vexed that COVID-19 vaccine fervor is bleeding into other vaccines because there seemed to be broad agreement about the need to box out measles, mumps and other common diseases from schools. Every state has mandated vaccines for school attendance and many of these rules have been around for decades.

“There was no question that there were vaccine deniers before COVID,” Ms. Burke said. “But they were sort of there, they weren’t a huge, loud crowd. And I still don’t think they’re a majority, but they’ve gotten an awful lot louder and their numbers have grown. That is the alarm for us.”

Researchers have noticed a downturn in routine vaccinations, a problem that could be due to pandemic shocks but may signal a long-term trend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a drop in routine state-mandated vaccines for things like measles and whooping cough during the 2020-2021 school year, translating to 35,000 more kids without documentation of vaccination.

Michigan researchers said the share of state toddlers receiving a vaccine series against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, chickenpox, and pneumonia dropped from 74% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 67.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

“We’ve actually seen numbers that are much lower than we’ve seen in a very long time, years and years, even pre- and post-COVID,” Dr. Joseph Fakhoury, a pediatrician and chairman of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the Second Wave Michigan publication.

Since June, Minnesota has recorded 17 cases of measles, all of them in children ages 2 to 13 who were unvaccinated. The lion’s share of cases are tied to travel where measles is known to circulate but a few are believed to be the result of community spread.

“Anyone who works in infectious disease knows that is a huge deal,” said Patsy Stinchfield, a retired nurse practitioner in Minnesota and president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “It’s the first time in five years we’ve seen measles cases in double digits, so that’s a sign things are going in the wrong direction.”

