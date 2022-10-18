Russian officials have launched an investigation into the crash of a jet fighter that killed at least 13 people, including three children.

The Su-34 fighter bomber crashed Monday shortly after takeoff from a military airfield in the western city of Yeysk. The plane went down in the courtyard of a nine-story apartment building.

Along with the 13 fatalities, RIA Novosti, the Russian state-owned news agency, said 19 people were injured in the crash.

The pilot ejected before the crash. It wasn’t immediately known whether he was injured. Russian officials said he was being questioned.

The fatal crash may have been the result of a mechanical mishap, Russian officials said. Investigators took the flight recorder into custody along with fuel samples and needed documentation, according to RIA Novosti.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.