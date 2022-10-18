Hitting the campaign trail for Republicans after parting ways with the Democratic Party, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard likened President Biden to Adolf Hitler while stumping for Republican New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc.

The ex-lawmaker from Hawaii and one-time presidential candidate accused the two men of sharing a “mindset” of using good intentions to push authoritarian behaviors, targeting Mr. Biden’s September speech calling former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” a threat to democracy.

“Throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Ms. Gabbard said at a Bolduc town hall event Sunday, according to audio obtained by The Daily Beast. “I’m pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best. Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race.”

Ms. Gabbard continued: “In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So, when we have people with that mindset, we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn’t vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

The Bolduc campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The remarks from the former Democrat came just days after she announced her departure from the party because it is “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness” and stokes “anti-white racism,” she said.

Mr. Bolduc, a far-right candidate backed by Mr. Trump, is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan but is trailing the Democrat in the polls. Still, the race is competitive, and an upset victory by Mr. Bolduc could tip the scales of power in the chamber away from Democrats and toward Republicans.

