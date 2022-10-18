Toronto residents can now have their marijuana delivered to them through a partnership between Uber Eats and the cannabis marketplace Leafly, as well as three other pot retailers in Canada.

Starting Monday, cannabis cravers 19 and older can place an order on the Uber Eats app, and the delivery will be made by a government-certified “CannSell” employee who will verify the customer’s age and sobriety, as is required inside cannabis stores in Ontario.

The three cannabis retailers participating are Shivaa’s Rose, Minerva, and Hidden Leaf, according to The Associated Press.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” Uber Eats Canada General Manager Lola Kassim said in a statement.

The companies claim this is the “first time cannabis delivery will be available on a major third-party delivery platform in the world.”

“Hidden Leaf has been providing safe, legal cannabis to Torontonians at three locations over the last year and a half. We are a small business and this partnership is a great way for us to expand our reach and grow our business across the city,” Marissa and Dale Taylor, owners of Hidden Leaf, said in the statement.

