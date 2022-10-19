Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman got the all-clear from his doctor that he is fit to serve in office after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

The physician said Mr. Fetterman, 53, has shown “symptoms of an auditory processing disorder” from the stroke but has “no work restrictions” and “can work full duty in public office.”

Mr. Fetterman’s health has been under the spotlight since the stroke in May and his recent uneven performances on the campaign trail have intensified speculation about his fitness for the Senate.

Looking to put the chatter to rest, the Fetterman campaign on Wednesday released a letter from his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen, who said the Democrat “is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve.”

“His speech was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty,” Dr. Chen said. “Occasional words he will ‘miss’ which seems like he doesn’t hear the word but it is actually not processed properly. His hearing of sound such as music is not affected.”

The doctor said that Mr. Fetterman’s ability to communicate has “significantly improved” since he began speech therapy following the stroke.

“Overall, Lt Governor Fetterman is well and shows a strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices,” Dr. Chen said. “He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Mr. Fetterman is facing off against Republican Mehmet Oz in a race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey.

Mr. Fetterman has held a consistent lead in the polls, but it has narrowed amid questions about his health and a barrage of GOP attacks casting him as soft on crime

Still, he remains his party’s best bet of flipping a Republican-held Senate seat in the midterm elections and helping Democrats retain control of the upper chamber.

