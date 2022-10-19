Toys from McDonald’s adult Happy Meals are now being listed in the thousands of dollars on bidding websites after the limited-edition boxes sold out earlier this month.

The fast-food giant collaborated with designer streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release the “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box” on Oct. 3. Within days, Axios reported that the boxes had been sold out in locations across the nation.

That’s when the box’s highly sought-after figurines of the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie and Cactus Buddy started showing up on eBay and other websites — with one listing going for as high as $300,000 for still-wrapped packages of the Happy Meal toys.

Not all listings are that demanding. A full set of the four toys can be bought for $100 on eBay (granted, they are unwrapped). StockX, another bidding site, also has a listing for the figurines at $53.

The McDonald’s-inspired clothing and accessories that the streetwear brand made are also sold out, but there’s still a chance to get them

One listing for plush toy versions of the four Happy Meal toys is going for $3,700 on StockX, which is significantly higher than its $250 original retail price.

