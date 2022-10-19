McDonald’s will be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine Louisville, Kentucky-area locations starting Oct. 26.

Original glazed, chocolate-iced with rainbow sprinkles, and raspberry-filled doughnuts will be sold individually and in six-packs in the restaurant and drive-thru. The doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily to the test locations.

Four participating locations are in Kentucky, with five being located in southern Indiana. According to WDRB-TV, a Louisville Fox affiliate, the nine locations are:

• 590 Bypass Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

• 135 Centre Drive, Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

• 911 Old Preston Highway N, Hillview, Kentucky.

• 7426 S 3rd St, Road, Louisville, Kentucky.

• 600 Lafollette Station Drive, Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

• 1051 N Luther Road, Georgetown, Indiana.

• 2035 Old St Road, IN-135, Corydon, Indiana.

• 3000 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, Indiana.

• 802 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, Indiana.

Customers will be able to purchase them in the restaurant or in a drive-thru.

“We’re partnering with McDonald’s on a small-scale test to offer three doughnuts. … This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the US,” Krispy Kreme said in an announcement.

McDonald’s said in a statement that it’s “always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions.”

