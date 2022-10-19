The Air Force on Monday tracked a pair of Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD said two F-16 jet fighters intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers that were operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The bombers remained in international airspace and did not violate U.S. or Canadian sovereignty, officials said.

Recent Russian military flights in the ADIZ were not seen as a threat and aren’t considered provocative, officials said.

An ADIZ is a country’s airspace plus a wider area in which a country attempts to locate and control outside aircraft in the interests of national security. An ADIZ is declared unilaterally and is not defined by any international treaty.

About 20 countries, including the U.S., claim ADIZ rights.

“NORAD tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft that enter the ADIZ. NORAD routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and as necessary, escorts them from the ADIZ,” NORAD officials said.

