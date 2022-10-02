A convicted murderer was caught trying to reenter the U.S. through California, according to authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that a 72-year-old Peruvian national was among a group of four men caught trying to illegally enter the El Centro section of the border on Sept. 17.

The man, who wasn’t named by CBP authorities, has multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions, including one for second-degree homicide-willful kill out of Miami Dade County, Florida.

“Residents of Miami Dade County can rest easier tonight that another convicted killer was denied entry into our country by Border Patrol Agents” Gregory Bovino, chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector, said in a press release. “Events at our nation’s borders have consequences for all areas of our country as this critical apprehension attests.”

The man had been previously ordered for deportation by a U.S. immigration judge.

CBP said that the man will be processed for removal once again. The other three men were arrested and are being held at the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

