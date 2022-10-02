Republicans have made significant inroads with Latino voters in recent elections, garnering support from a significant portion of Democrats’ base, according to a poll released Sunday.

A new NBC/Telemundo survey finds that 54% of Latino respondents said they prefer Democrats in control of Congress and 33% said the same for Republicans. The Democrats’ 21-percentage-point advantage marks a steady decline from earlier surveys.

In previous NBC/Telemundo polls, Democrats enjoyed a 26-point lead in October 2020, a 34-point lead in November 2018, a 38-point lead in October 2016 and a 42-point lead in October 2012.

In the current survey, 51% of Latino voters approved of President Biden’s performance and 45% disapproved.

Republicans outpace Democrats when it comes to the pillars of the GOP’s agenda: the economy, border security and crime.

The survey was conducted Sept. 17-26 among 1,000 Latino registered voters, 75% of whom took it in English and 25% who took it in Spanish. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

