President Biden snapped at a reporter on Thursday after he asked the commander-in-chief if there should be any restrictions on abortion, telling the reporter to “get educated.”

The president fielded reporters’ questions as he departed the White House on his way to Pennsylvania, where he will deliver a speech in Pittsburgh and stump in Philadelphia for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic running for U. S. Senate.

“Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?” the reporter asked Mr. Biden.

“Yes. There should be,” the president responded.

“What should they be?” the reporter followed up.

“It’s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. You’ll get educated,” Mr. Biden snapped back, appearing to grab the reporter’s hand.

The recently overturned Roe v. Wade decision had established a graduated framework that allowed for no government restriction in the first trimester, the potential for state regulations to protect a woman’s health in the second trimester, and, in the third trimester, the ability for state restrictions or bans on abortions.

Democratic candidates this year have resisted detailing what restrictions they support on abortion, while conservatives accuse them of backing abortion on demand, possibly until birth.

Mr. Biden’s prickly response follows his push for legislation to restore Roe v. Wade as federal law. He has promised supporters that if Democrats retain control of Congress next year, the first bill he’ll send to the House will protect abortion rights.

However, Mr. Biden hasn’t specifically said what would be in the bill or if it would include any abortion restrictions or limitations.

It is the second time in as many days that Mr. Biden has bristled at a reporter’s abortion question.

On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the president if abortion or inflation was a bigger priority for his administration.

“All important! Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board — domestic — ask me about foreign policy too,” Mr. Biden said. “There’s multiple, multiple, multiple issues and they’re all important, and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.