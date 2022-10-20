NEWS AND OPINION:

It’s about time: The GOP appears to be getting a viable and authentic message out to the nation. The Republican Party has stepped into the public spotlight for all the right reasons.

“They are finally connecting with voters on the issues they care most about – inflation, crime and immigration – while Democrats are essentially fighting a shadow midterm on issues voters care less about. Americans aren’t necessarily acting out of partisanship; they’re venting their frustration with the poor economic fundamentals and the threatened recession,” wrote Mark Penn — a veteran pollster and chairman of Stagwell, a global marketing network — in an essay for Fox News.

It has a timely title: “Democrats oblivious to rising tide of unhappy voters may be shocked by Republican midterm wins.”

“In the summer there was a lot of speculation that the incumbent party could defy midterms history and escape a big loss, and I was puzzled by the large segment of Democratic voters who disapproved of President Joe Biden and yet were sticking with the Democratic Party in the midterms. That is beginning to crack now, especially when we look at likely voters which are breaking 53/47 in favor of the Republicans now,” Mr. Penn wrote.

“On inflation, crime and immigration, Republicans are channeling voters’ anxiety and frustration. In the Oct. 12-13 Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, voters said those three issues were their greatest concern, and they were over 10 percentage points more likely to vote Republican than Democratic based on each. Among likely voters, that pro-GOP gap increases to 15 percentage points,” he said.

“Not only is there the typical buyer’s remorse, but there are also big kitchen table issues producing an electorate that is overwhelming unhappy with the direction of the country and of their own lives – and that means voters facing issues like inflation and crime personally are far more likely to turn out to turn out the party in power,” Mr. Penn advised.

He was, by the way, chief strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1996 presidential campaign, plus Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate and 2008 presidential campaigns.

SOME SURPRISE ‘DIVERSITY’

The National Republican Congressional Committee reported Thursday that 80 of the GOP incumbents and candidates on the midterm ballots in November are women, 33 are Hispanic, 28 are Black, 13 are Asian, and three are American Indians.

The committee shared these numbers with Fox News and The Washington Times.

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter, meanwhile, is adamant in distinguishing “awesome actual diversity among GOP candidates” from the Democrat or liberal variety.

“Conservative diversity – nominating a broad range of exceptional people with unique skill sets leveraged for maximum effect. And we’re making it happen this election cycle,” he wrote.

Some have a problem with this evolving situation, however.

“House GOP leadership touts diversity but will still be almost exclusively white men. GOP leaders have argued that women and minority candidates will help propel the party into the majority this fall. But their leadership team doesn’t reflect that diversity,” noted a new analysis by Scott Wong, a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

REMEMBER THE MIGHTY OSS

A memorial to Office of Strategic Services (OSS) personnel killed and missing in action will be dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Roosevelt and Grant drives. OSS was the World War II predecessor to the CIA, the U.S. Special Operations Command, and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

“In honor of more than 125 military service members killed in action while serving in the Office of Strategic Service during World War II. The remains of at least 33 have never been recovered,” reads the commemorative plaque on the memorial itself, which also bears the OSS symbol — the tip of a spear.

The extraordinary OSS was founded and led by Maj. Gen. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, a Medal of Honor recipient and the only American who received our nation’s four highest decorations. He is regarded as the founding father of the U.S. Intelligence and Special Operations Communities. In 2018, OSS received a Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest civilian honor.

The memorial was installed by the OSS Society, a nonprofit organization that honors the historic and innovative accomplishments of the OSS and educates the American public about the importance of strategic intelligence and special operations to the preservation of freedom.

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely motivated” to vote in the 2022 election; 69% of Republicans, 49% of independents and 67% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall say they are “very motivated” to vote; 20% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 10% overall say they are “somewhat motivated” to vote; 7% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

• 9% say they are “not motivated” to vote; 4% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 1% overall don’t know; 0% of Republicans, 1% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 808 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 13-17.

