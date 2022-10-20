A Pennsylvania man was indicted Wednesday, accused of sending a threatening letter containing white powder to D.C. that was addressed to President Biden and Mississippi Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, of Berwick, was charged with threatening the U.S. president, interstate communications with a threat and influencing a federal official by threat.

Vargo is accused of making references to anthrax in the letter and threatening federal Judge Robert D. Mariani, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Prosecutors said the letter was sent to Mr. Thompson’s office in D.C. and referenced the congressman’s role with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, which is investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I’m going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death,” the letter reads, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US.”

Authorities determined that the powder wasn’t a hazard after investigating it.

Prosecutors said the letter was sent from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

If convicted, Vargo could receive a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.