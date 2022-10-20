Democrats tanked in droves while 179 Republicans earned perfect scores on the American Energy Alliance’s annual congressional scorecard released Thursday based on their votes to promote “affordable, abundant and reliable energy.”

Leading the Senate list with 100% scores were Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah, rankings based on 28 votes and one co-sponsorship decision during the 117th Congress, while 36 Democrats brought home 0% grades.

The highest-ranked Senate Democrat was Joe Manchin III of West Virginia with 30%.

The House scorecard, which factored in seven votes, saw 177 Republicans notch 100% scores based on seven votes, while all but 13 Democrats earned 0%.

Alliance President Tom Pyle called the American Energy Scorecard “the most comprehensive look at the actual votes — not the rhetoric — to determine if a member deserves to be reelected in November.”

“With the failed energy policies in Europe and the war in Ukraine, it has become even clearer that access to affordable and reliable energy must be a top priority for American policymakers,” Mr. Pyle said. “Voters deserve to know where their elected officials stand on matters related to the promotion of affordable, reliable, American energy.”

The alliance also singled out Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who scored 14%, and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania, who notched 0%, saying they “both represent major energy-producing districts.”

“Yet their scores don’t reflect a member working for their local industry,” said the scorecard.

The AEA rankings offer a marked contrast from left-tilting energy-related ratings, notably the National Environmental Scorecard compiled by the League of Conservation Voters, which typically sees Republicans earn failing grades and places Democrats at the top of the class.

