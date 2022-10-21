Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign to bus illegal immigrants deeper into the country remains popular among his state’s voters — and that includes Hispanic voters.

A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll revealed Friday that support for the idea remained strong in the state despite fierce criticism from immigrant-rights advocates, the Biden administration and the Democrat-led cities and states where migrants are being dropped off.

Overall, voters backed Mr. Abbott’s busing by a 54% to 35% margin, with 38% saying they “strongly” supported the idea.

Among Hispanics — a demographic that political operatives say responds deeply to immigration issues — support is lower but still strong, with 46% in favor and 37% opposed. That’s a net 9-point positive rating. The remaining 17% said they had no opinion.

Among White voters support was a sturdy 64%. Black voters, meanwhile, were skeptical, with 51% opposed.

The support tracks with what the pollsters found over the summer. But that was before a major national backlash by liberal-led cities and immigrant-rights activists who called the policy cruel.

As of last week, Texas had bused more than 8,200 migrants to the District of Columbia, 3,300 to New York City and 1,000 to Chicago.

Mr. Abbott began the busing in April, saying his state was overwhelmed by the numbers of people the Biden administration was catching and releasing into Texas. He said other jurisdictions, and particularly sanctuary cities that protect illegal immigrants from deportation, should share the burden.

Mr. Abbott is up for reelection next month and his get-tough approach to the border has been a large part of his campaign.

The new poll showed Mr. Abbott, a Republican, with an 11-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, 54% to 43%. Among the state’s Hispanic voters, they are tied.

