Landscapers working in the backyard of a mansion in Silicon Valley uncovered a car buried five feet deep.

Once notified, the police decided to do their own digging, responding to the residence in Atherton, California, just before 9 a.m. local time on Thursday.

“The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains. … Excavation is ongoing and at this time, no human remains have been located,” the Atherton Police Department said.

Police investigators found unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle, and dated the burial to the 1990s.

The mansion was built in 1990. From 2013 to 2014, it was listed for rent and was sold in 2014 for $7.3 million. The current owners bought the property in 2020 for $15 million, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The current homeowners are not under investigation, Atherton Police Commander Daniel Larsen told the Associated Press.

Neighborhood residents are intrigued by the mystery vehicle.

“It’s strange, but it was really fascinating to see this all happening. I just want to see how this plays out,” Atherton resident Athena Ogawa told KNTV-TV.

