A Miami federal prison nurse has been charged with smuggling drug-laced documents soaked to inmates in exchange for money and other compensation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.

From Nov. 2021 to Aug. 2022, Ruben Montanez-Mirabal smuggled documents soaked in “spray,” synthetic marijuana also known as spice and K2. She also smuggled in other contraband such as cell phones, according to prosecutors.

The recipients of the pages then sold them to other inmates inside the prison. Mr. Montanez-Mirabal was paid about $1,500 for each delivery, according to prosecutors.

In addition, authorities allege that Mr. Montanez-Mirabal was paid by getting to use a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce, said prosecutors.

Mr. Montanez-Mirabal has been charged with bribery, providing contraband in prison, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

If convicted, Mr. Montanez-Mirabal faces up to 45 years in prison.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.