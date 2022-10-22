Hawaiian Airlines will fly 10 Airbus A330-300 cargo planes for Amazon starting in fall 2023 in an arrangement the two companies announced on Friday.

The initial fleet of 10 aircraft will enter into service in 2023 and 2024, and will move cargo between airports near Amazon’s facilities. The agreement also stipulates that Amazon will be able to acquire up to 15% of the airline’s shares.

“We are excited to help serve Amazon customers by providing additional air cargo capacity and logistics support.” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in the announcement.

Sarah Rhoads, vice president for Amazon Global Air, also said, “We’re thrilled to work with Hawaiian Airlines. They will maintain and operate the next generation of aircraft in our fleet, which is a reflection of the excellence they deliver as a renowned airline with their own A330 aircraft.”

The Airbus planes will be leased from Altavair and be part of the Amazon Air fleet.

“These A330-300s will not only be the first of their kind in our fleet, they’ll also be the newest, largest aircraft for Amazon Air, allowing us to deliver more customer packages with each flight,” said Philippe Karam, director of Amazon Global Air Fleet & Sourcing, in an Airbus press release.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer, the head of Airbus International, “The endorsement of our freighters by Amazon speaks volumes about the market value of the A330 and the position Airbus wide-bodies are gaining in the cargo market.”

To prepare for the beginning of the freight partnership, Hawaiian Airlines will grow existing maintenance bases, expand hiring, and establish a base for their pilots in the continental United States.

Hawaiian Airlines became the first commercial carrier to receive a U.S. cargo certificate in 1942.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.