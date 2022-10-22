House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out a blueprint of Democratic accomplishments, as the party faces a tough midterm election in November over economic issues.

The California Democrat sent a letter to her caucus on Saturday, touting four major bills passed by Congress that are offered to be an example of achievements the party made to lower costs for families.

“The upcoming election will be decided at the kitchen table, as America’s families determine who they trust to fight for them in this challenging moment,” she said. “That is why we must communicate a clear, convincing message on why families are experiencing higher prices, what House Democrats have done to ease that burden, and what a future Democratic majority will do to further drive down the cost of living.”

Mrs. Pelosi laid out the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act set to shore up domestic chip manufacturing.

“Thanks to Democrats’ bold actions, inflation will subside —- but Republicans’ shameful votes against bringing down the cost of living are forever etched in stone,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Some Republicans have taken credit for funding for local projects in their district based on the infrastructure bill, despite voting against the package in the House.

Mrs. Pelosi urged her members to paint a contrast between the two parties, as inflation and high prices continue to burden families.

She also mirrored the language of President Biden by referring to the GOP as “extreme MAGA Republicans.” Democrats have sought to paint Republicans as an extremist party devoted to former President Donald Trump.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.