A single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a multifamily building north of Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, Friday night, killing both passengers. No injuries were reported to the residents of the apartment building or those on the ground.

“There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished. The FAA has been notified,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed local newspaper The Keene Sentinel that the crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. A mutual aid call to help the plane had been made at 6:48 p.m.

The plane belonged to the Monadnock Aviation flight school in Keene, Mayor George Hansel said, according to WMUR-TV, a Manchester, New Hampshire ABC affiliate.

Witnesses on the ground heard and saw the plane crash, and the ensuing fiery explosion.

“It sounded like something fell, not like a full drop, but something fell and then the building shook. It sounded like something hit the parking lot in the back,” Scott Gauthier, who lives in the building struck by the plane, told The Keene Sentinel.

Fire raged at the property as late as 9 p.m., when a maintenance shed that the residents called the “barn” burnt out and collapsed.

Keene resident Angel Brown told WMUR-TV she noticed the crash from her living room.

“I heard the plane and then I heard a crash then sirens went into my kitchen to get stuff ready for work and saw the flames from my back window,” she said.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

