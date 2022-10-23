A California teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with hiding a teen who had been reported missing for nearly two years, authorities said.

The Sacramento County sheriff’s office said that it charged Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for her role in sheltering Michael Ramirez.

Michael was 15 when he was first reported missing in June 2020 after he got into an argument with his uncle, who is his legal guardian, according to KCRA-TV. Police had not located Michael until he “inexplicably” returned home in March, the sheriff’s office said.

Ms. Olivares is a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school and is the mother of one of Michael’s former friends, according to KCRA-TV.

“You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK,” Katte Smith, Michael’s aunt and a legal guardian, told the station.

KCRA reported that Ms. Olivares had been questioned throughout the time Michael was reported missing.

She was arrested Thursday after school ended. She is set to appear in court Monday.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.