Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that a “new conservative party” is on the horizon if former President Donald Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

The remarks from Ms. Cheney, who lost her primary to a Trump-backed opponent, came at the same time that the Wyoming Republican would not rule out a third-party White House run to challenge the ex-president.

“I think that the party has either got to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter, and there will be a new conservative party that rises,” Ms. Cheney said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And if Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter and there will be a conservative party that rises in its place.”

As to whether she would throw her hat into the ring as a third-party candidate, Ms. Cheney responded: “We will do whatever it takes, as I said. He will not be the president of the United States again.”

Ms. Cheney, vice chair of the House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol, accused Republican nominees who are backed by Mr. Trump of being “more dangerous right now” than their Democratic opponents.

“I think you’ve got to remind people that everyone has an obligation, an obligation to defend the Constitution, an obligation to do what’s right,” she said. “Right now, you’ve got a lot of Republicans, in particular — Democrats do the same thing — it just happens that our candidates are more dangerous right now.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.