A Michigan family of four that had suddenly gone missing last week was found Sunday in Wisconsin.

The Cirigliano family of Anthony and Suzette, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, were found in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, around 11 a.m. local time, according to the Fremont Police Department.

After interviewing the family members, police told local media that the Ciriglianos are “still of the opinion that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody.”

Fremont police originally said that the family “unexpectedly left their home” on Oct. 16 hours after Mr. Cirigliano was “exhibiting signs of paranoia” during a 911 call, according to audio obtained by WDIV-TV.

Mr. Cirigliano called authorities to ask for protection for reasons relating to “September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the earth.”

Authorities shared that the family had been spotted on a gas station surveillance camera in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Oct. 17.

Suzette’s mother, who has dementia and needs full-time care, was spotted walking around the family’s neighborhood at 9 p.m. that same day, the Holland Sentinel reported. Other family members have since taken her in.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.