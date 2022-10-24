Students across the country saw marked drops in reading and math scores following the pandemic, according to a “report card” on Monday that will reignite scrutiny of virus-induced disruptions to classroom learning.

Drops in math scores were particularly upsetting and amounted to the biggest decline since the National Assessment of Educational Progress started taking a sample of scores from fourth graders and eighth graders in 1990.

A paltry 26% of eighth graders were considered proficient in math in 2022 — down from 34% in 2019, which was prior to the pandemic and the most recent year in which the national report card was issued. Fourth graders in over 40 states saw their math scores decline. Only 36% were considered proficient, down from 41%.

Reading scores offered little solace, with only one-third of fourth graders marked proficient, continuing a slide that began before the coronavirus hit. Only 31% of eighth graders received proficient scores, the lowest average since 1998.

“The results in today’s Nation’s Report Card are appalling and unacceptable,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This is a moment of truth for education. How we respond to this will determine not only our recovery but our nation’s standing in the world.”

The results pose another challenge to President Biden, who has acknowledged the worsening situation and prodded schools to leverage federal dollars earmarked to help students recover from missed classroom hours during the pandemic.

Mr. Cardona is scheduled to visit a Maryland school on Monday to promote the funds, including about $120 billion tucked into Mr. Biden’s massive virus-relief bill last year. The money is supposed to bolster tutoring, offer after-school programs and buy new textbooks, among other measures.

It might not be enough. Researchers at the American Educational Research Association said schools likely need $700 billion to address learning loss, mainly from remote instruction, but received about $189 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in 2020 and 2021.

Also, the alarming new scores could inject a new debate into the midterm campaign season. Republicans generally pushed for the broad reopening of schools during the pandemic, noting the impact on students and the fact COVID-19 did not cause high death rates among young Americans.

Democrats often sympathized with teachers’ unions who demanded better virus controls before reentering the classroom.

Monday’s report card suggested students suffered generally from the pandemic but it was difficult to draw clear conclusions about state-by-state decisions in reopening schools.

California, which was cautious, and Florida, which opened schools faster, saw score declines that were less than the national averages but were similar to each other.

Texas reopened quickly and maintained its reading scores but saw a drop in math akin to elsewhere in the country.

The average math score of 236 was still far better than the 213 registered in 1990, when the assessment began, though instructors are worried about the recent dropoff in scores. Every state except Utah saw notable drops among eighth graders and 17 states, plus D.C., saw double-digit drops in a notable slide from pre-pandemic levels.

Education experts believe math was particularly impacted by the loss of in-person learning because the subject is best taught in the classroom while reading can be improved by non-classroom activities at home.

