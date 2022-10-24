The Republican National Committee has filed more than 70 lawsuits over election integrity this cycle, taking a more aggressive legal posture than in previous elections.

The challenges mostly deal with how poll watchers operate at voting sites or how states should count absentee ballots, according to a Fox News breakdown of the suits.

The RNC is reportedly spending millions on the effort after widespread grumbles in the GOP about how states loosened rules during the pandemic in 2020 to allow more ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting.

Former President Donald Trump continues to say the election was stolen from him, though being unable to substantiate his claims in court.

The RNC is finding some success. A New York court struck down a law that would have added 900,000 noncitizens to the voter rolls.

The RNC also forced Nevada and Arizona to offer poll-worker data to ensure both parties are equally represented at voting sites, and it is challenging a Pennsylvania decision to count undated absentee ballots.

In addition, a court found that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson updated an election manual to impose new rules on poll watchers without going through the correct process.

The RNC told Fox that “aggressive pre-election litigation efforts in many states have been successful in ensuring the rules of the road are clear ahead of time.” It also said the effort will position the GOP to contest any close races after Election Day.

