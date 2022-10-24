A civilian dependent of a service member on the Fort Belvoir Army post just outside Washington was taken into custody following a nearly 13-hour standoff with law enforcement agencies over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The standoff began about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when Fort Belvoir military police units were notified about a barricaded suspect inside a home in the George Washington Village military housing neighborhood. Authorities would only say the incident was the result of a domestic disturbance.

A number of law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the FBI, the Virginia State Police, and Fairfax County Police. The incident was brought to a peaceful resolution at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division will be the lead agency in the investigation. They said no further information would be released at this time.

